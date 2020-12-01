 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Hickory residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until 3AM EST TUE. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

