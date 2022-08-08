Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. How likely is it t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 43% chanc…
For the drive home in Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Hickor…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it tha…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
For the drive home in Hickory: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is sh…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Loo…