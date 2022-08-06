The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Hickory, NC
