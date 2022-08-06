 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

