The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F.…
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expect…
For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot tempera…
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
This evening in Hickory: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Hickory folks should be prepared for hig…
This evening in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Friday. It should…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high t…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. E…