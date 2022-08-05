Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.