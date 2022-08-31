Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the fo…
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 62% chance of pr…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Hickory folks should be prepared for h…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tod…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
This evening in Hickory: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Hic…