Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Hickory, NC

The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.