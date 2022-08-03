Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Hickory, NC
