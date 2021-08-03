The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Hickory, NC
