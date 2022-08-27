The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Hickory, NC
