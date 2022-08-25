Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.