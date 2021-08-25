The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and …
This evening in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Monday. Temperatures are…
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a hot day tom…