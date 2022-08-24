 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

