The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65…
Hickory's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds light and …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. How like…
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted t…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. There is a 57% chan…
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We'l…
For the drive home in Hickory: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temper…
It will be a warm day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms a…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.