The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's c…
Hickory's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and …
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 40% chan…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.