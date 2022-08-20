Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Don't leave the hou…
Hickory's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds light and …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect per…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds l…
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted t…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 …
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We'l…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's for…
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the …