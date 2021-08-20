The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 7:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for…
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it w…
Hickory's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable…
Hickory's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 40% chan…
This evening in Hickory: Thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted to…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.