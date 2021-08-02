The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. There is a …
This evening in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hickory area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The Hickory area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high t…
This evening in Hickory: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and varia…
For the drive home in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds W at 5 to …