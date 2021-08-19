 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in Hickory, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert