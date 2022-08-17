 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

