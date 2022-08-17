Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Hickory, NC
