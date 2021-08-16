Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Hickory, NC
