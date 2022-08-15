Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Hickory, NC
