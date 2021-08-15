Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Hickory, NC
