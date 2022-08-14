Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Hig…
For the drive home in Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Hickor…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. It…
Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forec…
This evening in Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot tem…