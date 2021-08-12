The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 97. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2021 in Hickory, NC
