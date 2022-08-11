The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings …
For the drive home in Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Hickor…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. How likely is it t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it tha…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 43% chanc…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Hickory's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance o…
This evening in Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are …