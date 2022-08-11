Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.