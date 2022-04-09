Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Hickory, NC
