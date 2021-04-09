Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Hickory. It …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drasti…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Hickory. The fore…
This evening in Hickory: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
For the drive home in Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory Wednesday. …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks l…