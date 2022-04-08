Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.