Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …