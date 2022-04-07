Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening in Hickory: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It sho…
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Rain is…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a …
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks li…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…