The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expec…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless …