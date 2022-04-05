 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

