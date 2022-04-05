Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Hickory, NC
