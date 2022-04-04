 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 2:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

