Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Hickory. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Don't le…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…