Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.