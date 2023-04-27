Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. To…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…