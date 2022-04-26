Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Hickory, NC
