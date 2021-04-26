Hickory will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Hickory, NC
