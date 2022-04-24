Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Hickory, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 24, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

