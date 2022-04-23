Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees.…
This evening in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Hickory …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of heavy rai…
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like i…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…