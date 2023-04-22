Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2023 in Hickory, NC
