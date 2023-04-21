The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Hickory. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun a…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…