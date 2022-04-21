The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Hickory, NC
