Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Hickory could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 2:00 PM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

