Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

