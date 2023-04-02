Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Hickory, NC
