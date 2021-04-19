Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.