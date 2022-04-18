Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Hickory, NC
