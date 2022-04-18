Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Hickory, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

