Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.